'Pakistan Not Playing?': Fans Furious After 'No Mention' of Babar Azam's Team in ICC CWC Video

The International Cricket Council (ICC) set the internet ablaze with their spectacular video to launch the 2023 World Cup campaign. The icing on the cake was the inclusion of the Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, who effortlessly added his star power to the promo. Soon, social media platforms erupted with a storm of emotion as Indian cricket fans couldn’t contain their euphoria. They swelled with pride, sharing the video far and wide, and it seemed like every Indian on the internet was cheering for the upcoming World Cup with unparalleled fervor.

However, amid the jubilant atmosphere, there was a storm brewing in the neighbouring country. Pakistani cricket fans were far from amused when they noticed their beloved team’s limited screen time in the ICC’s promotional video. The mere mention of Babar Azam’s team felt like a fleeting afterthought to them, and it hit a raw nerve with the passionate supporters. It was then that they started venting their frustrations with flair, expressing their disappointment in the ICC’s apparent lack of appreciation for their team’s prowess.

One user wrote, “Very disappointed promo of the #CWC2023. Pakistan is nowhere in this." Another user pointed out the absence of Babar Azam and said, “Not a single still of Babar, who has been dominating ICC charts in ODIs for the last 2.5 years. It looked more like a Big 3 promo." A third user questioned, “Indian won this trophy already?? And Pak not playing this WC??"

But the frustration didn’t stop at ‘no mention’ of Pakistani cricketers in the video; it went even further to include how those ‘few’ depictions were presented. One individual highlighted these concerns, saying, “Wahab Riaz in anguish, Shadab Khan getting hit for a six, Mohammad Amir getting bowled. This is Pakistan’s contribution in the new ICC World Cup promo. Is this a promo or Pakistan’s disrespect??"