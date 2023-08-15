Pakistani and Indians Unite in England to Sing 'Sandese Aate Hai' on Independence Day

A wholesome video which is currently going viral on social media shows Pakistanis and Indians uniting in England on the occasion of Independence day. This happened as UK’s first Bollywood busker ‘Vish’ did a special performance. This is not the first time that Vish’s melodious avoid gathered attention from the crowd. Earlier, he garnered popularity for singing a soulful rendition of the iconic Bollywood track Pehla Nasha from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. However, this time it was not Vish’s wholesome singing but rather the union of Indians and Pakistanis which was hard to miss.

Vish took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded the video. He can be seen singing ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ from the movie Border. He has a huge crowd surrounding him. People can be seen waving both India’s and Pakistan’s flag and they enjoy his soulful singing. Many can be seen singing along and enjoying the tunes.

Here is the viral video:

Since being uploaded, the video has caught attention globally. “Happy to see Pakistan n India celebrating Independence Day together," commented an Instagram user. Another person mentioned, “This is my fav song."

Singer Vish claims that he is the first Bollywood busker in the UK. With his melodious voice and passion for Bollywood music, he regularly shares videos of his performances on the streets of the UK. Recently, he posted a soulful rendition of the Bollywood track Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, which garnered 1.5 million views. Meanwhile, in another video, he sang Tum Hi Ho from the movie Aashiqui 2.