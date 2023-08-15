Pakistani 'Career Mentor' Says Female Candidates Only Have 'Family Emergency', Gets Slammed Online

A Pakistani ‘career mentor’ is being slammed on social media site ‘X’ after she questioned the work ethics of females. Sofia Reza shared the post on LinkedIn. A screenshot of the same was shared by a cake artist from Islamabad on X as well and it has gone viral online. In the post, Reza has mentioned that ‘female candidates’ show up for interviews about 50 per cent of the time while males show up roughly 80 per cent of the time. She further mentioned that women use the excuse of “family emergency" quite often.

Also Read: Gadar 2: Man Chants ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Slogan During Sunny Deol Film, Gets Beaten Up By Crowd

Advertisement

“If we are to believe female candidates, it seems half the families across Pakistan are always having a “family emergency". Even senior experienced female professionals have this same problem and use the same excuse. It’s an epidemic that even WHO hasn’t figured out yet. Let’s not deny this simply if we’re female too. Let’s own up and try to improve ourselves as professionals and develop a better commitment level," wrote Reza as she shared a chart of ‘Candidates in Pakistan.’

The post, however, did not go well with a section of people and they seem to be angry about the same. Here, have a look:

“Is this the simply her wild imagination or is there data behind this? Pakistanis share anything when it’s designed in a JPEG. Self claimed mentor," wrote a user on X. Another person mentioned, “This is so infuriating. Women dealing with “family emergencies" is what allows men to continue their lives normally. Whether it’s related to children/in-laws health, home maintenance and staff issues. Whose career is perceived to able to afford a day off? Obviously the woman’s."

Advertisement

“Maybe if the men played their part women wouldn’t have family emergencies. Also, pick me women annoy me. You’re not competing with women for the spot. You’re competing with everyone. Stop taking down women. Ugh," suggested another person.

Here are a few responses: