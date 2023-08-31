Pakistani Wedding Turns Chaotic After Mamu Creates Scene Over Not Getting Mutton in Biryani

In a shocking incident, an aggressive fight started at a Pakistani wedding after a man did not get enough mutton pieces in his biryani. A video which is currently circulating on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, shows men throwing chairs at each other. News18, however, cannot verify the authenticity of the video. The video starts with an entire view of the dining hall, which is separated by white curtains. The women are eating on one side and the men are eating on the other.

Sitting on a round table and devouring their food, two men suddenly start hitting each other. As the video progresses, more and more people get involved in the brawl. Soon, they start hitting each other with chairs. Women also have to intervene at one point to stop the fight.

Here, have a look at the viral video:

Since being uploaded, the video has gathered over 326K views. “I get pissed off too if I don’t get adequate meat pieces LOL," wrote a person sarcastically. Another person mentioned, “Pakistan is never short of entertainment."