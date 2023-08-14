Pakistanis Have a Meltdown After Burj Khalifa Does Not Display Their Flag on Independence Day

On August 15, which happens to be India’s Independence Day, Burj Khalifa lights up with the colours of our national flag. Pakistanis expected the same on their Independence Day, a day before India’s, and were disappointed when it did not happen. A video which has surfaced on the internet from Dubai shows hundreds of Pakistanis fumed after the Burj Khalifa did not display the Pakistan flag at the stroke of midnight. The video shows huge crowds of Pakistani nationals waiting near the Burj Khalifa during midnight as they expected that it will be lit up with the colours of their national flag. However, to their disappointment, this did not happen.

Frustrated by this, people started using slogans like ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’ The woman who is recording the entire incident can be heard saying,“"The time is 12:01 am now and the Dubai officials have informed that Pakistan’s national flag won’t be displayed on Burj Khalifa. This has become our status now." She further added, “All the Pakistani nationals here can be seen sloganeering, yet the Pakistan flag hasn’t been displayed on the Burj Khalifa. So sad, they’ve played a prank on all the Pakistanis."

The video, since being uploaded, has gathered over 69K views. “A bunch of idiots, why will the Pakistan flag be displayed on the 13th of August and not the 14th," commented a person. Another person wrote, “Imagine if Indian flag shows up tomorrow. Memers are gonna have a GEM of a day!!!"

Outrage for nothing?

When the social media outrage and brouhaha finally settled down, a video on Burj Khalifa’s official Instagram surfaced that showed the Pakistan colours were, in fact, illuminated on the iconic structure.