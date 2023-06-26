'Pasoori' Remix Featuring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara From 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Leaves Internet Divided

T-Series is all set to release the rendition of the global blockbuster ‘Pasoori’, which was originally sung by Pakistani singer-composer Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. The recreated version of this immensely popular song is sung by Arijit Singh and is set to be included in the upcoming Bollywood film, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha,’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Although the music company had scheduled the release of this new song for today, June 26, social media users have already expressed their mixed reactions to the teaser. While some are excited about Arijit’s version, others have criticised the Bollywood remix, considering it an ‘unwanted’ alteration of a beloved classic.

Advertisement

Among the mix of positive and negative reactions on social media, one user eagerly exclaimed, “Can’t wait for Pasoori!" Another user praised Arijit Singh’s live performance, stating, “Pasoori by AS (Arijit Singh) live sounds better than the original, if we’re being honest." However, there were critics as well. Responding to the backlash, a third user defended Arijit Singh’s remake, saying, “People who are acting weird about Arijit Singh’s remake of Pasoori, he has already sung Pasoori in concerts and he was the talk of the town. This is just like a studio version of Pasoori in his voice. Don’t listen if you don’t want to and stop acting weird."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, one disappointed commenter questioned the decision of the song’s makers, asking, “How did the makers of this song let it happen to their very own song?" This sentiment was echoed by another fan who expressed dissatisfaction, stating, “My ears are hurting!! Bollywood’s rendition of #Pasoori fails to capture the magic of the original. Why, oh why, Arijit?"

Also Read: Remember Viral Sensation Amarjeet Jaikar? He Is Back With Bhojpuri Version Of Pasoori

Interestingly, when Arijit performed ‘Pasoori’ during a live concert in Mumbai, fans were ecstatic to hear the Pakistani classic in his mesmerising voice. One enthusiastic fan shared their experience by exclaiming, “Surreal night, surreal vibe! @arijitsingh has possibly the biggest catalogue of hits, but he still makes it a point to cover music he loves and appreciates! #Pasoori has a new rendition, and boy is it beautiful!" Another fan praised Arijit’s prowess by stating, “King nails everything he sings."