Passenger Lands Plane Safely After 79-Year-Old Pilot Falls Ill

In response to the pilot's medical emergency, a female passenger took charge and landed a small aircraft on an island in Massachusetts.

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 16:43 IST

The plane's left wing broke in half and the people on board were rushed to hospital. (Credits: Twitter)
A female passenger was pushed to take over the controls of a plane after the pilot onboard suffered a medical emergency. The aircraft crash landed on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, USA, on Saturday, July 15, as per New York Post. It is reported that the 79-year-old pilot of the plane suddenly passed out when the woman had to plunge into action to gain control. The terrifying moment occurred during the final leg of the ride that began from Westchester in New York to the Vineyard. Only two people were reportedly onboard the 2006 Piper Meridian when the incident occurred.

The passenger and the pilot hail from Connecticut but their identities remain to be anonymous. The female passenger is suggested to have landed the plane in a crash region at about 3:15 pm. The area located near the runway of the island’s airport fell prey to “harsh landing." The impact was so severe that it led to the aircraft’s left wing breaking in half. Footage of the crash site has begun doing the rounds on Twitter. The visuals show police officers inspecting the area as multiple vehicles line up to offer assistance. The people onboard have reportedly survived the crash.

The video of the crash site has taken aback multiple social media users but a few ended up lauding the woman’s effort. A user commented, “For a passenger to land that is incredible glad everyone survived."

Another added, “Awesome job really."

    • According to the New York Post, the 79-year-old pilot was transported to a medical centre in Boston in a life-threatening condition. But it is yet unknown if the health crisis arose from the aftermath of the plane crash or the medical emergency he suffered just moments before the accident. Meanwhile, the female passenger was reportedly unharmed. She was moved to the Martha Vineyard Hospital for medical inspection and later released.

    The accident is now being investigated by three agencies including the state police, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. Moreover, the details regarding the medical episode which caused the pilot to pass out and lose control have not been specified as of yet.

    first published: July 17, 2023, 16:43 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 16:43 IST
