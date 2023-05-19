Passengers Record Rare Video Of A Rocket Launch From Plane

What’s the coolest thing you’ve ever come across while watching the cloudy view out of a plane window? For passengers travelling on this United Airlines flight, it was the rare view of a rocket launch. In a throwback video that’s resurfaced online, the passengers onboard can be seen having a great seat to watch SpaceX Falcon 9 that was launched last year. The person who recorded the rare visual on camera can be heard stating it was one of the coolest things he had witnessed in his entire life.

According to a report by the Independent, the passengers were flying over Cape Canaveral in Florida during the time of the launch. The location is suggested to be close to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Notably, Falcon 9 was created by magnate Elon Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX to transport people and cargo into the Earth’s orbit. The viral video aptly captures the rocket launch from a great vantage point from above.

Advertisement

Right from being stationed on the ground to the rocket’s take-off from, and further, its straight journey upward defying Earth’s gravity, the rare footage captures it all. The clip also records the exciting commentary of the flight passengers in the background. A person behind the camera is heard saying, “This is unbelievable." Another man asks in disbelief, “What are the chances of this?" One more adds, “This is Awesome." Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rare visuals have left the internet equal parts intrigued and fascinated. The comment section is filled with diverse responses, leaving many to wonder how the flight was allowed to pass near the place of a rocket launch. A user asked, “Question: How could the air traffic police let an aeroplane pass through the same air space where a rocket is being launched? Even with all controls in place, rocket launches can go wild."

Another appears to be sure the video was fabricated, “This is a fake post, everyone knows they shut down all the air space before a rocket launch." One more curious user enquired, “Why the plane is not moving forward? Did it stop to witness the rocket launch? It was not an accidental video." Meanwhile, a person joked, “And then the rocket starts moving toward your plane."

The video has garnered over 7.1 million views on Instagram. The clip was initially shared on TitTok before it found its way to other social media platforms.