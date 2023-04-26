Passion For History Motivates Bahadur of Medinipur to Build a Museum

The ancient pot is still kept alive by the potters and the pot paintings in the village of Pinglar Naya are well known. Many people travel from all across the nation to experience the Pinglar pot paintings. Some people come to conduct study, while others come to make documentaries.

However, the museum created by potter Bahadur Chitrakar himself is an added attraction when visiting Pingla. Several ancient coins, numerous lost pot paintings, including those from Kalighat, and various fringe locations, including Murshidabad. Bahadur has an extensive collection. He is also a well-known potter from the village of Pinglar Naya. His addiction is a preservation of history in addition to marijuana.

In his museum, he has kept a variety of old village relics, such as wooden masks, chests, bullock carts, and pots. Additionally, he collects foreign coins, postal items, lost dolls, and books. In Bahadur’s collection are Kalighat pots that were painted during the British era close to the Kalighat shrine.

Bankura’s museum has preserved a variety of rural history through the employment of dokra art, terracotta art, numerous old flute kinds, ektara, and dotara (musical instrument). When visiting Nayagram, there is an extra fee to enter Bahadur’s museum. We are losing many historical artefacts, so we have made plans to conserve them in this museum so that future generations can see this heritage, Bahadur added. I have a collection of numerous paintings and memorabilia related to rural history.

As the years go by, a lot of the traditional elements of our culture are vanishing. Various historical artifacts from bygone eras are mysteriously and unintentionally disappearing from us. This is where Bahadur’s love of preserving history takes over. The artist has written to the government, pleading with them to upgrade this museum of preservation of the past.

