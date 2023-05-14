Pathaan x Tiger Scene 'Copied' From An Animated Series? Here is What Internet Thinks

The two most famous Khans of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, reunited for a scene in Pathaan and it caused a frenzy all over social media. The ‘Karan Arjun’ pair was scene in an action-packed scene in the movie. However, now, some people on the internet have found out that the train sequence in ‘Pathaan’ was “copied" from an animated film. Twitter user, who goes by the name, ‘The Intrepid’, shared one such tweet that highlighted that the sequence was “inspired" by a scene from an old Jackie Chan cartoon.

Of course, all of it was a joke or was it real? The user even shared clips from these two words to show the apparent similarity in sequences. “Guess from where Pathaan makers copied action scenes," he wrote in the caption. The uncanny resemblance in the scenes will make you facepalm hard and even wonder if ‘Pathaan’ makers took the liberty to be inspired.

Decide for yourself:

“SRK fans will tell you that this early 2000s animation is inspired by Pathaan," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “so what? pathaan makers collected 1000+ cr at box office."

Meanwhile, Pathaan marked SRK’s return to the big screens. The film brought the whole nation together as theatres turned into ‘dance clubs’ and the atmosphere was no less than festive upon King Khan’s return to the big screen. Right after the first show, the exhibitors have realised that Pathaan will be a box office monster and over 300 shows of the film have been increased all over India.