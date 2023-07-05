Patients And Staff Complain About Foul Smell In Pilibhit Medical College

The district hospital at Pilibhit has gained the status of a medical college and the Outpatient Department (OPD) block is currently witnessing an influx of patients. However, as per reports, it is very much limited to the papers. While previously, patients have been facing inconvenience due to a lack of resources and staff. Now a new problem has emerged that has made the situation more challenging than before for patients and staff as well.

Right beside the medical college, there is a pond which is filled with garbage. To make matters worse, thousands of fish have died due to unknown reasons. This has created a bad stench in and around the place which has posed a problem for patients, hospital staff and nearby local shopkeepers. The foul smell has spread from the main gate of the facility to the canteen.

As per reports, it has been eight days already and the problem is yet to be solved. Canteen Director, Vikalp Deval informed that for the last eight days, there has been a foul smell. He claimed the cause of the stench to be the dead fish in the pond. He further added that all the relevant information has been shared with the responsible authorities of the medical college. However, till now there’s no solution.

The Principal in charge of the medical college, Dr Sanjeev Saxena said that the complaint of the stench from the pond has been filed by the local people. Acknowledging this problem, the fishermen have been advised to clean the pond as soon as possible. If the issue is not tackled in a few days, then the administration will take legal action against them.