Patna Road Rage: Father Fights With KTM Rider Who Bumped into Him at Signal, Internet Says, 'He's Right'

A video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows a road rage incident in Karnataka. In the video, a few men can be seen fighting with each other on the road. A huge crowd can be seen surrounding them as they are embroiled in a brawl. The video was uploaded on Reddit and has now gone viral. It started with a man speedily chasing a bike. When he stops, two people in different vehicles are already fighting with each.

The man, who is recording, can be heard apologising. However, no one pays heed to that. According to the caption, the man on the KTM RC bike mistakenly bumped the RE guy at a red light. This is when he chased and confronted them. The man on RE was with his child and this is what caused him to panic and pick a fight.

Advertisement

Also Read: Blue Moon 2023: ‘X’ Users Share Magnificent Images As Rare Phenomenon Illuminates Night Sky

Further into the video, the conversation becomes heated as both sides start screaming at each other. The crowd which has gathered around tries to stop the fight but nothing really helps. Here, have a look at the viral video:

Since being uploaded, the video has gone viral and garnered tons of views. “Imagine the KTM guy riding any random bike after 10 years and going with his 5-6 yrs old kid and the same incident happening with him. He would just pee in his pants if the same situation happens with him in future," wrote a Reddit user.