Pawan Kumar Paswan, A Guiding Light For The PWD Community In Bihar's Jamui

In the serene village of Sarari, nestled within the Sadar block area of Jamui district, a young man by the name of Pawan Kumar Paswan has emerged as a beacon of hope and compassion for Persons with Disabilities (PWD). Despite being just 21 years old, Pawan has taken on a noble mission, dedicating himself to helping those facing physical challenges with unwavering dedication and a selfless spirit.

While most young adults his age might be engrossed in sports and leisure activities, Pawan’s priorities lie in shouldering the responsibilities of his family and fulfilling his social obligations. For the past four years, his deep love and admiration for PWD individuals have driven him to extend a helping hand to those in need.

Pawan’s remarkable contribution to the PWD community is evident through his kind acts of fixing broken tricycles for them, all without any charges. He has become a guiding light for the entire district, using his skills to repair both battery-operated and regular tricycles for PWD individuals who struggle with mobility. His selflessness knows no bounds, as he never expects anything in return for his services. Furthermore, when individuals cannot afford a new tricycle battery, Pawan steps forward to provide financial support, helping them overcome their obstacles.