Peak Bengaluru: Bus Driver Eats Lunch While Stuck in Traffic, Internet Says 'Can Take Nap As Well'

If there’s one thing Bengaluru is famous for, it’s turning the chaotic symphony of honking horns and jam-packed streets into an adventure like no other. This bustling metropolis has, in fact, transformed the daily commute into a thrilling adventure, with residents showcasing their ingenuity and creativity in the face of traffic challenges. In the era of social media, Bengaluru has become a hot topic, thanks to Bengalureans going above and beyond to conquer the roads and make way for their routine lives. And just when you thought you had seen it all, a viral video of a bus driver having a leisurely lunch while stuck in traffic emerges, adding another ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment to the ever-growing list.

The video, shared on Instagram by user Sai Chand Bayyavarapu, captures a driver making efficient use of his time while waiting for traffic to move at the Silk Board Junction. In the footage, he can be seen enjoying a meal from a tiffin box and quenching his thirst with water, maximising the productivity of his wait in the never-ending traffic.

“Peak Traffic Moment in Bengaluru," reads the caption of the viral post.

Shared recently, the video has rapidly gained popularity, amassing over 2 million views and garnering more than 220,000 likes. The comment section has been flooded with witty responses, capturing the essence of Bengaluru’s notorious traffic situation.

One user amusingly remarked, “He must have finished dinner too," highlighting the extended duration of the traffic jam. Another user cleverly suggested, “No worries. He can have a nap as well. Traffic not moving any time soon." Adding to the humour, a third user quipped, “His son could have finished graduation by the time he returns home."

Among the light-hearted and humorous comments, some users took a more serious tone, acknowledging the challenges faced by drivers. One user wrote, “The struggle of drivers is really, really hard. I see my dad sacrificing so many things, but I am proud to be a daughter of a BMTC driver."

Meanwhile, the saga of ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moments continues…