Peak Bengaluru: Cab Driver Guesses Woman’s Perfume, Says 'This Seems Like Gucci'

In another 'Peak Bengaluru' incident, a cab driver in the city guessed a woman's perfume.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 15:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Cab Driver Guesses Woman’s Perfume, Says 'This Seems Like Gucci'. (Image: News18)

‘Peak Bengaluru’ encounters with cab drivers have become really common in the city. Not only Bengalureans are used to it now but people on social media also have a habit of such things. Be it a cab driver eating lunch while being stuck in traffic or residents showcasing their creativity in a jam, ‘Peak Bengaluru’ has now become an emotion. Recently, a Twitter user named ‘Mrinalini Arora’ also shared a similar incident. Taking to Twitter, she expressed how Bengaluru cab drivers are guessing women’s perfume on Friday nights.

This happened after a cab driver asked her: “Madam, by the smell how much I can sense the notes here, this seems like a Gucci." Shocked at the incident, Mrinalini described how cab drivers in this city are “something else only."

Not so shocked by the incident, people shared similar stories. “Was flying out just a week after the digiyatra services were started at the BLR airport. The digiyatra enabled gate had a longer queue than the others! Yes, this city is clearly something else," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Forget guessing the perfume anyone’s wearing, one will be happy finding a cabbie in Bangalore."

Meanwhile, earlier, a video which went viral showed a driver making efficient use of his time while waiting for traffic to move. In the short clip, he can be seen enjoying a meal from a tiffin box at the Silk Board Junction. He can be seen quenching his thirst with water. “Peak Traffic Moment in Bengaluru," reads the caption of the viral post.

    first published: June 05, 2023, 15:26 IST
