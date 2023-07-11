Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Peak Bengaluru: Entrepreneurship Poster Outside Preschool is Just a 'Start-up' of City's Goals

Poster of 'Entrepreneurship programme' outside preschool sums up 'Peak Bengaluru' moment.

What will prevent Bengaluru from deviating from the subject of ‘Peak Bengaluru’ when the city consistently astounds us with its unconventional ideas and actions? This bustling metropolis is renowned for its thriving startup culture, IT industry, traffic congestion, skyrocketing rents, tenant woes, and the myriad of other facets that make it an intriguing urban landscape. However, recently, an extraordinary and uncommon sight outside a preschool captured the attention of a user, prompting them to share and commemorate yet another remarkable ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment on the internet.

In a tweet, @Bhavana_MA shared a pic of a poster depicting a child pointing towards the word ‘Future’ under the heading ‘Entrepreneurship Programme,’ indicating that the preschool was offering such a program to its students. The caption accompanying the photo exclaimed, “Saw this outside a preschool (!) in HSR. Can only happen in Bangalore."

In response, another user shared one of their old tweets featuring a preschool in Bengaluru, which showcased an image with a clever message uncommon for a child: “Design is not what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works."

In yet another remarkable moment that epitomised the spirit of Bengaluru, a Twitter user made a bizarre yet ingenious approach while posting a requirement for a tenant. The tweet, which quickly went viral, was shared by a user who proudly mentioned founding three companies in their Twitter bio. They expressed their desire for a new roommate who could potentially become a “Co-founder" if they had a compatible vibe.

    No doubt, this city is an absolute game-changer, pushing the boundaries of innovation in every possible way!

    No doubt, this city is an absolute game-changer, pushing the boundaries of innovation in every possible way!

