Can You Spot the 'Peak Bengaluru' Moment in This Viral Pic of IndiGo Aircraft?

Bengaluru, renowned as the ‘Peak Bengaluru’ in the viral world, consistently captures attention with its unique approach to doing things. Recently, a viral picture emerged, featuring an indiGo aircraft at Bengaluru airport, but with an intriguing twist that strikes a chord with every Bengalurean. Take a close look at the picture below and discover the unmistakable element that screams ‘Bengaluru’ louder than a traffic jam on MG Road!

It’s right in front of you, waiting to be unveiled! Did you spot it?

Yes, it’s the message on the ramp.

IndiGo, the low-cost airline which is known for treating everyone equally with no fancy ‘class’ distinctions (no business class seats here!) surprised travelers with a clever and quirky message on its ramp. The message on the jet bridge humorously read, “Common ramp for founders and their funders," playfully poking fun at the blurred lines between startup founders and their investors. As expected, this witty wordplay struck a chord with the innovation-driven, startup-loving community of Bengaluru. Ask about the perfect ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment…here it is!

Twitter user Pooja Singh shared this picture, causing quite a stir among the online crowd. While some were left scratching their heads, others couldn’t help but burst into laughter upon grasping the clever message.

Can’t wonder why and how the post garnered a whopping 28,000 views and numerous amused responses within a mere day.

Earlier, a Twitter user set the internet abuzz with an intriguing flatmate requirement that caught everyone’s attention. Sankeerth’s unconventional request included an enticing offer that raised eyebrows. He expressed his desire for a flatmate who could also become a “Potential Co-founder" if they connected on a deeper level. The post read, “Seeking flatmate (Can be Potential Co-founder if we vibe) for Semi-furnished Flat Near Banerghatta Road. Gated society w. gym, pool,pet dog,fish,greenery Availability: July. No brokerage. Rent: 8.3k/month."