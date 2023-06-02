Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » Peak Bengaluru Moment: This Auto With 'MILF' Slogan Has People Noticing 'Hidden Message'

Peak Bengaluru Moment: This Auto With 'MILF' Slogan Has People Noticing 'Hidden Message'

This auto in Bengaluru has a hidden message making it a 'Peak Bengaluru' moment for all Bengalureans.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 14:50 IST

New Delhi, India

Auto With 'MILF' Slogan Has People Noticing 'Hidden Message'. (Image: Twitter/@prakrititty)
Auto With 'MILF' Slogan Has People Noticing 'Hidden Message'. (Image: Twitter/@prakrititty)

Bengaluru is that one city which is making headlines time and again for events that no other city has witnessed. ‘Peak Bengaluru’ has become an emotion for all Bengalureans and now apparently, people on social media as well. From a driver eating lunch while being stuck in traffic, to honest cab driver moments, the city has witnessed all of it. However, just when you thought you had seen all of it, another such instance emerged which has people in complete splits.

An image which is currently going viral is that of an auto roaming around on the streets of Bangalore. This is not just a regular auto but it has a ‘hidden message’. How? The auto has a ‘MILF’ slogan on it which read, “Man I Love Funny-memes."

Basically, it is an advertisement of Memechat and safe to say, they have used creativity to its peak.

Don’t believe us? Have a look for yourself:

“This should be a T-shirt," mentioned a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Digital India is successful today."

Meanwhile, earlier, a video which went viral showed a driver making efficient use of his time while waiting for traffic to move. In the short clip, he can be seen enjoying a meal from a tiffin box at the Silk Board Junction. He can be seen quenching his thirst with water. “Peak Traffic Moment in Bengaluru," reads the caption of the viral post.

