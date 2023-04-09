'Pedro Pascal As Classic Physics Textbooks': Twitter Thread Has Fans Going Gaga

After ‘The Last of Us’, Pedro Pascal has become the Internet’s new boyfriend and even though some fans have been opining that the thirst tweets about him are getting to be a bit too much, the wave of recognition for the actor is certainly well-deserved. Pedro has shot to popularity among Gen Z, particularly for his role in The Last of Us, Twitter’s current favourite show. Many Twitter threads were created for the actor. While some thought he looks similar to ‘Mohabbatein’s’ Raj, others thought that the actor has a close resemblance to Bollywood actor Jimmy Shergil.

Now, a recent thread which is going viral features the actor as ‘classic Physics textbooks.’ Uploaded by Twitter user ‘Physgal²’, the actor can be seen wearing similar colour clothes to that of the textbook. “Well, I guess I have to. Pedro Pascal as classic physics textbooks: a thread," read the caption. Have a look:

Since being uploaded, the thread has gone viral. It has over 860K views.

Meanwhile, earlier, after Pedro attended the season 3 premiere of The Mandalorian, looking dashing as usual, but his outfit had an extra treat for Desi fans. With his glasses and a sweater/shirt draped over his shoulders with the sleeves knotted in the front, the fit reminded them distinctly of Shah Rukh Khan’s look in Mohabbatein. It was one of SRK’s most unforgettable looks, with Raj Aryan inspiring an entire generation of men to drape their jumpers over their shoulders. Moreover, as per Robb Report, the silk shirt Pedro donned was from Gucci’s collaboration with Harry Styles, the Internet’s other boyfriend.

