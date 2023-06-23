People Fighting Over Mangoes In London: We Have Officially Seen Everything

In a bizarre turn of events, the bustling streets of London became the battleground for an unexpected clash centred around Mangoes. Caught on camera, the seemingly ordinary conversation between two groups quickly transformed into a wild spectacle of physical altercations. With slips, swings, and surprise attacks, the fight intensified as a woman and another individual joined the chaotic fray. While the true cause of this fight remains shrouded in mystery, the viral video has grabbed the attention of social media users. The video was shared on Twitter with a caption that read, “Kalesh Over Buying Mangoes b/w Pakistani People’s in London."

The video has garnered over 41,000 views. The intensity of the situation has sparked a wave of humorous interpretations, with people sharing their witty takes on the chaos that unfolded. The comment section was filled with laughing emojis. Check out the video:

“Save London," wrote a social media user.

Reacting to the hilarious fight, a user wrote, “Humpty Dumpty have a great fall."