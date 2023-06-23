Trends :MS DhoniRajasthani CoupleDelhi MetroTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
People Fighting Over Mangoes In London: We Have Officially Seen Everything

People Fighting Over Mangoes In London: We Have Officially Seen Everything

The footage begins with two groups engaging in a conversation, however, the situation rapidly turns chaotic. Scroll below to see.

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 16:39 IST

Social media users were left in splits. (Credits: Twitter/gharkekalesh)

In a bizarre turn of events, the bustling streets of London became the battleground for an unexpected clash centred around Mangoes. Caught on camera, the seemingly ordinary conversation between two groups quickly transformed into a wild spectacle of physical altercations. With slips, swings, and surprise attacks, the fight intensified as a woman and another individual joined the chaotic fray. While the true cause of this fight remains shrouded in mystery, the viral video has grabbed the attention of social media users. The video was shared on Twitter with a caption that read, “Kalesh Over Buying Mangoes b/w Pakistani People’s in London."

The video has garnered over 41,000 views. The intensity of the situation has sparked a wave of humorous interpretations, with people sharing their witty takes on the chaos that unfolded. The comment section was filled with laughing emojis. Check out the video:

“Save London," wrote a social media user.

Reacting to the hilarious fight, a user wrote, “Humpty Dumpty have a great fall."

    • Although the exact location of the incident remains unknown, one thing is certain—the viral video has ignited an uproar of side-splitting reactions.

    Earlier, a similar video shared by the same page showcased a fistfight between two boys within the premises of a coaching centre. The accompanying caption hinted at a “dispute over girls" as the catalyst for the brawl. The footage captured the intense aggression as the boys exchanged forceful slaps and kicks, while their classmates stood witness. However, the situation abruptly shifted when their professor made an entrance, swiftly intervening to restore order and put an end to the altercation. “Kalesh Over Girls In Allen Institute," the caption read.

    last updated: June 23, 2023, 16:39 IST
