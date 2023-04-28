Trends :Bengaluru Sale FightAjinkaya Rahane MemeInstagram Vs RealityIndian Teacher VideoVirat Anushka
People Raised by Strict Parents Come Out on Twitter to Reveal How it Affected Their Adulthood

Twitter discusses what is it to be raised by strict parents and the replies are never-ending.

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 16:17 IST

Other

Representative Image (Photo Credits: iStock)
Representative Image (Photo Credits: iStock)

Parenting is like a tough obstacle course, and some parents take a strict approach to raising their kids. But for many children, being raised by super strict parents can feel like a never-ending marathon of hardships and a lack of freedom. Kids just wanna know, “Why can’t I live a little?" While different parents have different reasons for being strict, some may feel like they want to stick to the old ways, like how their own parents raised them like forty years ago. Others may be trying to make up for what they missed out on during their own childhood. Nowadays, many parents try to be BFFs with their kids, but what about the ones who don’t? Turns out, some brave souls took to Twitter to share how being raised by strict parents affected them as grown-ups.

Some folks shared that their strict upbringing made them “permanently rebellious" - they just wanted to break free from all that control! Others spoke out about how it affected their social lives. Being cooped up indoors for most of their lives made them feel awkward and find it tough to socialise with others outside. It’s like they missed out on a lot of fun times and now they’re struggling to catch up.

RELATED NEWS

A lot of people also pointed out that their strict upbringing turned them into total liars! And there were plenty of others who confessed that they can’t stand authority figures, probably because they had their fill of being ‘bossed’ around at home. With all these issues being brought to light, it’s no wonder that Twitter was flooded with tweets on the topic!

Isn’t it time that parents truly realise that being strict doesn’t always have to be the answer?

first published: April 28, 2023, 16:17 IST
last updated: April 28, 2023, 16:17 IST
