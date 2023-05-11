Pet Dog Drinks Water From Tap And Turns It Off, Internet Says, 'Good Boy'

Haven’t we all seen our pets performing antics and winning our hearts? People often say they have more emotions and understanding than humans. And if you don’t believe it, we have something to show you. A video of a smart dog will definitely make you go gaga over him as the internet calls him a “good boy."

A Twitter account, popular for sharing such random videos, shows the positive side of Twitter. This particular video shows a dog going to the washroom, turning on the basin’s tap with his nose and drinking water. As soon as he finishes drinking water, he turns off the tap with one of his legs. Later, he also dries up his mouth with the towel. Aren’t you surprised?

The video has crossed over a million views and people have filled it with their thoughts. One of the users said, “Respect, whoever taught him these manners."

Another mentioned, “If I could teach my cat that… he refuses to drink any water not directly from the tap by now."

“I wish I could teach my dog the same. She’s dripping everywhere," said a third user. “I know. It’s the drying the mouth on the towel part that I want to teach my dogs," reacted another.

One more said, “Well trained good boy… respect the owner who trained him in this good manner."

A few months ago, a video of a dog, shared by an Indian Police Service Officer, sparked an Internet debate about water. The clip begins with the labrador drinking water after turning on the tap with its mouth. After quenching its thirst, the dog cleverly turns off the water.

The video was tweeted by Indian Police Service Officer named Dipanshu Kabra. While sharing the video he wrote, “Every drop is precious…Dog understood, when will we humans understand?"