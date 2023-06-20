Pet Dog Playing Fetch With Homeless Girl Is Best Thing You Will See On Internet Today

Dogs have been hailed as ‘Man’s best friend’, and their endearing qualities never fail to bring a smile to our faces. Whether it’s their unwavering loyalty, boundless energy, or sheer adorableness, dogs have a way of capturing our hearts. In today’s digital age, numerous dog videos emerge, showcasing furry companions either posing for selfies or watching TV with their owners. Among these videos, a heartwarming video has been making rounds on the internet, featuring a homeless girl joyfully playing with a pet dog.

The pure happiness and innocent playfulness displayed in the video is the cutest thing that you’ll witness today.

In this adorable video, a dog is standing inside the house compound while a little girl is standing barefoot outside. The girl throws the ball towards the dog, who skillfully catches it every time and passes it back to her. They repeat the process for some time, and both of them seem comfortable with each other. The girl finds immense delight in playing with the furry companion, as she dances with joy each time the dog catches the ball.

Watch the video here:

The adorable dog, named Tuffy, became the star of a heartwarming video shared by his owner on Instagram. The caption accompanying the video read, “Friendships," capturing the essence of the beautiful bond between the little girl and the dog. Within a few days of its posting, the video quickly gained immense popularity, amassing over 600,000 views and 78,000 likes. Instagram users flooded the comments section for the delightful duo.

Funnily, a user noticed a board that says Beware of Dog, commenting, “It says Beware of Dogs and he is such a cutie."