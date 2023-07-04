Pet Dog Succumbs To Heat In Locked Car While Owners Explore Taj Mahal

The scorching heat has descended upon India. Special care is essential when travelling outdoors, especially in extreme weather conditions. However, one family of tourists from Haryana failed to recognize the perilous circumstances that awaited their pet. They decided to bring their pet along on a visit to the Taj Mahal. Ignoring the warning signs, the tourists left their dog inside the car while they went on to explore the historical monument. With no water or ventilation available, the dog was lying lifeless in the sweltering car. A video of it was shared on Twitter where passersby tried to capture the dog lying on the floor of the vehicle. It was done in a bid to seek help from the police to look into the case. The defenceless animal found itself trapped in the vehicle.

The tweet alongside the clip read, “Tourist from Haryana came to Agra visit Taj Mahal Tourist had brought a pet dog with him, Parked car in Westgate parking Taj, locked dog in car and went to visit Taj, Dog locked in a car for several hours in humid heat broke its breath." Twitter handles of Uttar Pradesh police and Agra police were also tagged in the tweet.

The Uttar Pradesh Police tagged Agra Police to look into the situation. Agra Police, responding to the tweet shared that necessary action will be taken.

Social media users were distressed by how the situation had unfolded. Many urged the authorities to take strict action against the people responsible. They shared that it should be done in order for this kind of thing to never happen again. Others shared their distress on imagining the situation the furry companion would have been in its last moments. Some users remarked that the pet parent should not have taken the pet along. “Please take the necessary strict action so that it won’t be repeated again by anyone," a tweet read.

“I can only imagine the horror this poor thing must have felt. He was alone and helpless, the one supposed to take care of him left him to die. May god punish them harshly for this," another user wrote.

A user tweeted, “Itna bojh lagte hain to saath le jana ni chaie tha garmi me (If they feel burdened by the pet then they shouldn’t have taken it along with them in the heat)."