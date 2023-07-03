Philippines Ad Agency Faces Backlash For Using Footage of Other Countries in Tourism Video, Responds

A Filipino ad agency has received massive backlash for using footage of other countries in a promotional video. It came as a part for the country’s new tourism campaign, “Love the Philippines." It all started days after the campaign was launched on June 27.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) said it has launched a probe into allegations that the video contained several shots and videos of countries other than the Philippines. The department claimed that they sought confirmation on the originality and ownership of all materials used in the video multiple times and were “repeatedly assured" by the agency that everything was “in order."

Also Read: Virat Kohli Hilariously Mimics Harbhajan Singh And Fans Are Missing The ‘Good Old Times’

Advertisement

However, after things got a little out of the hand, Advertising agency DDB Philippines apologised for the “highly inappropriate" images. These pictures were that of rice terraces in Indonesia and sand dunes in Brazil.

According to a report by CNN Philippines, the agency said, “While the use of stock footage in mood videos is standard practice in the industry, the use of foreign stock footage was an unfortunate oversight on our agency’s part. The use of foreign stock footage in a campaign promoting the Philippines is highly inappropriate, and contradictory to the DOT’s objectives." It further mentioned that it is “fully cooperating" with the investigation.