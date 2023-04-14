Photo Of 1975 Flight Ticket At ₹85 From Mumbai To Goa Makes Internet Nostalgic

Over the years, India has witnessed significant changes in both economic and technological sectors. With the invention of newer and better amenities, it is indeed true that life has become much easier. But walking parallelly, with all the advancements, the country has also seen a surge in price rates in various airlines. There has been serious inflation in sectors involving food consumption, clothing and transport. At such times, some people love to treasure the changes by keeping memoirs or souvenirs from the past. One such viral picture of an airline ticket from Mumbai to Goa at just Rs 85 has sent waves across the internet.

The picture, tweeted on April 13, has left netizens nostalgic, remembering the old days. “Indian Airlines ticket from 1975. Bombay to Goa for ₹85!’ reads the tweet. The Twitter user also tagged the airline Air India in the post. The picture captured a worn-out ticket and a tattered boarding pass, having almost-faded writing in a red marker in it. The date of the journey inscribed on the boarding pass reads 11/02/1975.

Undoubtedly, the tweet grabbed plenty of eyeballs who rushed to the comments section. One user turned a bit nostalgic as they remembered the flight ticket from Mangalore to Mumbai being super cheap. He wrote, “I remember Mangalore to Bombay being 280 rupees and 140 rupees for an 8-year-old child in 1974 when I first went."

Another Twitter user wrote, “Time travel should be a thing." Meanwhile, a third individual turned a bit nostalgic recounting the flight prices from Mumbai to Ahmedabad as they commented, “Bombay to Ahmedabad 1982 Rs 200."

This is not the first time such age-old memoirs or paper cut-outs have appeared on social media. Not so long ago, another long-forgotten railway ticket from Pakistan to India, at a time when India gained Independence took the internet by storm. The viral photo uploaded on Facebook showed the ticket, valid for undertaking the journey from Rawalpindi to Amritsar.

People were left stunned to see that the price of the outdated ticket valid for nine passengers was just Rs 36 and 9 annas. The date mentioned in the ticket read - September 17, 1947, just a month after India got Independence. The ticket further disclosed that the people were travelling in an AC-3 coach.

