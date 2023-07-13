Pic of Mark Zuckerberg Ripped Amid Cage Fight Rumours With Elon Musk Breaks Internet

After Twitter owner Elon Musk recently tweeted that he is “up for a cage match" with Mark Zuckerberg, the Meta CEO has posted an image of himself. Seems like Zuckerberg is training hard with world-class MMA fighters. We still don’t know if it’s all about the upcoming ‘cage fight’ with Elon Musk, or if it’s just his way of taking another dig at the fellow billionaire. In the image, Zuckerberg can be seen posing with Israel Adesanya (left) and Alex Volkanovski (right). “No fugazi with Mark. This is Serious Business‼️" read the caption. “It’s an honor to train with you guys!" responded Zuck.

Also Read: Bihar Groom Beaten By Bride’s Family for Being Bald, Wedding Called Off in Viral Video

Advertisement

The image comes in just a few days after Musk decided to train with UFC legend George St-Pierre.

For those who don’t know, this challenge came after Zuckerberg’s company Meta, announced its plans to create a text-based social media platform as a competitor to Twitter. Musk has been taking jibes at Zuckerberg with provocative remarks on Twitter.

Earlier, an image of Musk training in jiu-jitsu, a self-defence martial art sport, went viral on various social media platforms. Computer scientist and Jiu-Jitsu first-degree black belt holder Lex Fridman posted a video of him training with the Tesla CEO. “I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I’m extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground," Fridman said.