Pig Gives Birth To 41 Piglets In Delivery Lasting 5 Hours In Brazil, Internet Is Stunned

Childbirth is one of the most painful experiences a mother can ever endure. Hence, mothers are rightfully called superwomen. From carrying the unborn in their womb for 9 months to suffering excruciating agony while giving birth, a mother’s strength is unparalleled. This holds, not only among humans but also in the animal kingdom. While humans have easy accessibility to doctors and hospitals, animals have to give birth on their own, alone in the wilderness. Recently, a mother pig shocked the internet after it gave birth to not one, not four, but 41 piglets in Brazil. A farmer got the opportunity to witness the miracle with his own eyes.

According to a report by the Mirror, Ernani Funiniwho, a resident of Brazil’s Faxinal dos Guedes, welcomed 41 piglets on his farm, on March 27, leaving him open-mouthed. The mama pig’s birth haul began early in the morning, at about 9:50 am. It continued till 2:30 pm. In 4 hours and 41 minutes, the female pig gave birth to 41 piglets.

According to Ernani, the maximum number of litters a female pig can give birth to is 24. However, this mother pig seemed to have changed the notion completely. The Brazilian farmer further mentioned that since the mother pig won’t be able to provide milk to all its 41 little kids, some of the piglets were left in the aid and mothering of other female pigs. “Due to a large number of piglets, we had to place some of them to suckle with other sows," said Ernani as reported by the Mirror.

Rodrigo Lanzarini, a veterinary practitioner at the Department of Agriculture attributed the remarkable birth to proper nutrition, suitable living conditions and improved genetic developments that the mother pig was provided with, due to which it was able to welcome 41 piglets.

“It is a great result for Granja Dal Bo (the farm) and also for us, as a municipality, it is a source of pride that it happened right here in our community," concluded Rodrigo, before expressing their ecstasy at the unusual yet happy phenomenon.

