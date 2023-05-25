Piku, Udaan: Movie Buffs List Films That Everyone Should Watch At Least Once in Life

Some movie characters etch a permanent place in our hearts and then there are times when that movie creates magic and becomes a must watch. No matter how many times you watch that one movie, you never get tired of it. You suggest that one movie to all of your friends, over and over again, and make sure that they witness the same magic at least once.

Now, a Twitter thread which is currently going viral lists all of such movies. Twitter user ‘Vivekk’ took to the micro blogging site and asked people, “Name an Indian movie which everyone should watch at least once." With this, he shared an image from the 2010 film ‘Udaan’.

The tweet garnered tons of responses. For many people it was two of Amir Khan’s films, ‘Taare Zameen Par’ and ‘3 idiots’. Many people also mentioned Deepika Padukone’s ‘Piku’. The movie gets a special mention time and again on Twitter. It recently completed 8 years and it portrays simplicity at its best with no elaborative sets and no fancy outfits.

Advertisement

Here is the movie that people listed:

Meanwhile, earlier, another trend that went viral listed best performances by people’s favourite actors. Twitter user, Aavishkar, put out a question that read, “What according to you is the BEST PERFORMANCE given by your most favourite actor?" This sparked a conversation on the platform as people started listing out their favourite actors an impact with their remarkable acting and overall performance. From SRK in Swades, Ajay Devgn in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar, Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the list had it all. Who will you choos