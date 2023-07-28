Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Recovers Two Peacock Chicks Raised By A Hen

In the heart of Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, a heartwarming tale unfolded when an unexpected caregiver emerged for two abandoned peacock eggs. The unusual hero of this story was none other than a hen, who fearlessly took on the responsibility of nurturing the eggs and raising the hatched peacock chicks as her own. The extraordinary incident, which garnered public attention, showcased the compassion and adaptability of animals in the face of adversity.

Naldenga village, surrounded by lush forests and situated near the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, became the backdrop for this remarkable event. About two months ago, a resident named Manmohan Mandal stumbled upon two peacock eggs in the forest and made the compassionate decision to bring them home. He already had a hen in his household, and hoping for the best, he placed the abandoned peacock eggs in the spot where the hen was sitting.

Much to everyone’s surprise, the hen took to her newfound role with gusto and successfully hatched the peacock eggs, just as she would with her offspring. As the eggs cracked open, two adorable peacocks emerged, and the devoted hen embraced them as part of her brood. The news of this rare and touching encounter eventually reached the Forest Department, prompting their intervention.

Upon being informed about the situation, the Forest Department swiftly intervened and carried out a raid at Manmohan Mandal’s home. Despite the unorthodox circumstances, it was evident that the villager had not caused any harm to the peacock chicks. As a result, no punitive action was taken against him. However, the officials decided to take the young peacocks under their care to ensure their well-being and proper rehabilitation.

The two peacock chicks were transferred to the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve headquarters, where a team of dedicated doctors and wildlife experts are closely monitoring their health and progress. Once they undergo a thorough health examination and are deemed fit for release, the peacock chicks will be reintroduced into their natural habitat within the forest.