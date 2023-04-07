Home » Viral » Pink Moon 2023: Stargazers Across the Globe Share Stunning Photos of Spring Beauty

Pink Moon 2023: Stargazers Across the Globe Share Stunning Photos of Spring Beauty

Pink Moon 2023 or April's Full Moon shines across social media as stargazers share stunning photos.

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 09:26 IST

International

A full moon is seen over Mexico City, Mexico, April 5, 2023. (Credits: Reuters)
A full moon is seen over Mexico City, Mexico, April 5, 2023. (Credits: Reuters)

The Pink Moon 2023, also known as April’s Full Moon, glittered in the sky on Thursday night and it was, as always, a sight to behold. If you’re a moon-watcher in India, you would have missed the Pink Moon at its peak, since that happened during daytime, as per an Economic Times report. However, stargazers in India could again catch a glimpse of the sparkling orb on Thursday night. If you have missed it, you can also see it in all its glory tonight.

Stunning photos of Pink Moon 2023 have lit up social media as gazed turned skyward across the world on Thursday night.

The Pink Moon, in reality, is not pink at all. It appears orangish. It has been named after an eastern US plant, moss phlox, which is also known as herb moss pink. In northern America, many pink flowers bloom during springtime and that’s how the full moon came to be associated with the colour. It is also variously dubbed as ‘Sprouting Grass Moon’, ‘Growing Moon’, ‘Fish Moon’ and ‘Hare Moon’.

first published: April 07, 2023, 09:26 IST
last updated: April 07, 2023, 09:26 IST
