Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Pizza Cooked on An Active Volcano? Traveller Tries Guatemala's ‘Unusual’ Dish, Video Goes Viral

Pizza Cooked on An Active Volcano? Traveller Tries Guatemala's ‘Unusual’ Dish, Video Goes Viral

Viral video shows traveller trying a pizza made on an active volcano. Read this to know more.

Advertisement

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 11:58 IST

Guatemala

Traveller Tries Guatemala's ‘Unusual’ Dish, Video Goes Viral. (Image: Instagram/@AlexandraBlodgett)
Traveller Tries Guatemala's ‘Unusual’ Dish, Video Goes Viral. (Image: Instagram/@AlexandraBlodgett)

Traveller Alexandra Blodgett took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video which has shocked people online. In the video, which is now viral, she can be seen consuming an unusual version of pizza. Alexandra can be seen trying a pizza she had prepared inside an active volcano. “Traveling to Guatemala to eat pizza cooked on an active volcano. Ok so maybe we didn’t travel there just for that, but it was a fun bonus," read the caption.

Also Read: Titan Sub Tragedy: Bone-chilling Animation Video Shows How The Catastrophic Implosion Happened

Advertisement

She further mentioned that the eatery that serves the pizza is called Pizza Pacaya. “This volcano is active! The last significant eruption was in 2021. It gets WINDY and cold up there, so make sure you bring layers!" she further explained. The video begins with a person putting an uncooked pizza into the ground and covering it. In a few moments, she takes it out and serves it to Alexandra. Further into the video, she can be seen devouring the pizza.

Here, have a look:

The video since being uploaded, has gone viral and gathered multiple views. “Did this in 2022, the pizza is actually so good," commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “One semester of introduction to earth science told me all I needed to know that this is an incredibly dangerous idea but…"

top videos
  • Salman Khan Paid Rahul Roy's Hospital Bill: Why He Should Continue Helping Others & Why He Shouldn't
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ram Charan & Wife, Upasana Konidela Share A Glimpse Of Daughter Klin Kaara's Forest-Themed Nursery
  • Alia Bhatt To Join YRF Spyverse? | SRK's Pathaan Beats Baahubali | Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Together
  • Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It

    • Also Read: Is Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘Threads’ Losing to Twitter? Google Trends Show Steep Decline After App Launch

    Meanwhile, earlier, a video that went viral shows a timelapse version of Mexico’s iconic Popocatépetl volcano. This mesmerizing display captivated onlookers and at the same time caused authorities to take precautionary measures. The timelapse footage was shared by the BBC on Instagram and it provides a captivating glimpse into the raw power and grandeur of the volcano.

    Follow us on

    first published: July 14, 2023, 11:58 IST
    last updated: July 14, 2023, 11:58 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App