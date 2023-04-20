Pizza For 10k Likes, Death Threats Over Oranges: People List 'Hot Takes' That Shook Twitter

Twitter is the place for hot takes and where you could say one thing and it could be interpreted as something entirely different. No matter what your opinion is on “cancel culture", Twitter can also be an efficient tool to hold people in positions of power accountable. The problem with Twitter “discourse" is that it often has no bearing in the real world, so that essay after essay might get written on a subject that has almost no potential to effect real change in the world.

A Twitter page asked everyone to list their most controversial tweets and people have shared some wild screengrabs. Some of the opinions that figure in the list are divisive, while some others are completely innocuous and yet managed to create miniature culture wars on the microblogging platform.

Well, that’s Twitter for you.

