'Plain Rice, Spaghetti': Woman Rants About 'Bland' Vegetarian Food Served in French Restaurant

The age-old struggle of finding satisfying meals while venturing into foreign lands continues to plague travellers worldwide. While sightseeing might be the main attraction, one can’t overlook the fact that food can either make or break the entire experience. Imagine the joy of savoring a mouthwatering dish that perfectly captures the essence of a destination! Well, these culinary unicorns are a rare find. Unfortunately, incidents like the recent one involving a woman seeking a vegetarian meal in a French restaurant underscore the struggle.

A Twitter user, Erin L. Thompson, shared a picture that showcased a plate with rice, spaghetti without sauce, and some julienned vegetables. In her tweet, she lamented, “Went to a restaurant in the French countryside for lunch and asked if it was possible to get something vegetarian. I got rice, vegetable peelings, and spaghetti without sauce."

Her tweet rapidly gained traction, accumulating over 2.3 million views and 400 retweets. Some users argued that the vegetables were julienned (cut into shreds), but Erin clarified, “They had no sauce, salt, oil, or flavor." She then vented out her frustration, saying, “90% of the time in France, asking for something vegetarian gets me all the delicious side dishes. The other 9.9% of the time, they say they can’t make something, and I get a delicious cheese plate. This is the 0.1% occurrence of straight ‘go f*** yourself.'"

The comment section, soon, got flooded with various reactions, as people expressed their opinions on the matter. One commenter quipped, “Looks like grass clippings, shoestrings, and a rice cake… they’re wild af for this" while another one remarked, “You’re in the French countryside. You were lucky to get anything."