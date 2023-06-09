Poha Jalebi Vs South Indian Breakfast: Which Side Are You On?

Food has an incredible power to bring people together, but it can also ignite passionate debates and disagreements. With diverse food preferences and tastes, it’s no surprise that social media often becomes a platform for lively discussions surrounding the topic of food. Recently, one such discussion was sparked by a Twitter user who boldly claimed that poha-jalebi is the ultimate breakfast champion. This instantly caught the attention of foodies and ignited a heated debate.

“Sorry south India, this is the best breakfast," read the tweet accompanying a picture of poha with namkeen, chopped onions, and jalebi on top.

With over 4 million views, it is evident that the tweet has captured the attention of a wide audience. The discussions and debates that followed have shed light on the diverse breakfast preferences of individuals.

A comment read, “Poha on weekdays - Dosa on weekends."

Another user agrees that poha-jalebi is a delicious breakfast but claimed it “can’t replace South Indian breakfasts."

“Nope. South Indian breakfast is best. Always. As Maharashtrian too I won’t have poha more than once a week," read a reply.

Another disagreeing with the post wrote, “Odisha breakfast is unbeatable."

“That’s saddest breakfast ever! Huh.. below are kings and real! And yes add that Punjabi paratha and also the Varanasi kachoris to it," read a tweet

One more wrote, “Correct, much healthier than Idli, vada, sambhar, pongal, dosa, chatni."

A user jokingly claimed that “Poha is the secret of my energy."

While Indian’s engage in debates about their favourite meals, in 2021 Gene Weingarten, a columnist and humorist at The Washington Post, penned a piece titled ‘You can’t make me eat these foods,’ in which he specifically targeted Indian cuisine. In the column, he claimed that Indian food is ‘based entirely on one spice.’