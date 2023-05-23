'Police Wale Shagun Le Gye': UP Bride's Viral Car Ride Lands Her a Rs 15,000 Fine

The state of Uttar Pradesh is known for its many attributes, but one thing it isn’t known for is being mundane for a day.

In the latest incident in the upbeat UP, a bride was fined heavily by police for making an Instagram reel while riding on top of the bonnet of a moving SUV.

With a touch of rebelliousness, she was seen riding atop the bonnet of a car, capturing the attention of onlookers and social media users alike.

Clad in a red bridal lehenga, she radiated a blend of tradition and modernity.

Advertisement

As the video posted by the Instagram account “Sachkadwahai" spread, some people marveled at the woman’s boldness while others termed the act as a reckless adventure.

However, the bride’s action, who reportedly hails from Prayagraj, did not go unnoticed by the authorities. The Uttar Pradesh Police, known for their strict enforcement of rules, swiftly took action.

The bride was reportedly fined over Rs 15,000 for her violating traffic rules.

The incident caused quite a stir, sparking debates about safety and the influence of social media. Folks on the internet jumped onto the bandwagon and expressed their view on the incident.

“Aaj kal simple wedding ka trend he katam hogya hai," said one of the users.

Another said, “Ladki reel nahi bana rhi the.. ladki paid the parlour ka promotion kr rhi the."

“Theek hua," said a user by the name of Partiksha Pandey was pleased by the fine imposed on the bride.

On a lighter note, another user said, “Bhai police Wale bhi 15000 ka shagun le gye Didi se."