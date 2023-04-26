Polyamorous Man Spends Rs 80 Lakh On 20-Foot Bed To Share It With 6 Wives Together

A polyamorous Brazilian man named Arthur has spent £80,000 (Rs 80 lakh) to build a 20-feet bed so that he can sleep with all six of his wives together. Arthur once had 9 wives, four of whom divorced him. He recently married 51-year-old Olinda Maria and added her to his list of better halves, and currently, he has six wives. Now, Arthur — a São Paulo resident — is hoping that he can spice things up in his life. For this, he has arranged for a 20 ft by 7ft bed. He spent 15 months assembling the bedroom staple. It took him a team of 12 and 950 screws to get it all done. The Brazilian man has more than 2 lakh Instagram followers. He loves to flaunt his married life on the social media platform.

Arthur told a portal, “The idea for the bed came about because of space. Many times I had to share the sofa, and the double bed I had, and even sleep on the floor to make room for my wives. Throughout my relationships, I have been creating projects to make life easier for myself and my wives."

His unique six-marriage setup came after he and his swinger wife Liana decided to open up their relationship in 2021. The six wives are Valquíria Santos, Damiana, Amandha Albuquerque, Olinda Maria, Luana Kazaki, and Emelly Souza.

Arthur and Liana formalised their relationship with other women at a Catholic Church, although it is not legally binding, as polygamy is illegal in his country. The group of seven even have an OnlyFans, where they post videos and photos of their romantic setup as well as share sex tips. They earn about Rs 50 lakh a month from the platform.

The man was previously in the news for having trouble satisfying all his wives and decided to make a timetable to give all his wives equal pleasure. That didn’t work out and he has ditched the idea; and now, he says that he wants to satisfy his wives at any cost.

