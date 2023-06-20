Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » Poo in 'K3G', Govinda: Indians Hilariously Show Up for 'Barbie' Premiere in Gorgeous Pink Outfits

Poo in 'K3G', Govinda: Indians Hilariously Show Up for 'Barbie' Premiere in Gorgeous Pink Outfits

How would Desis show up for 'Barbie' premiere? Check out this Twitter trend that is too funny to be missed.

Advertisement

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 12:08 IST

Delhi, India

Poo in 'K3G', Govinda: Indians Hilariously Show Up for 'Barbie' Premiere in Gorgeous Pink Outfits (Photo Credits: Twitter)
Poo in 'K3G', Govinda: Indians Hilariously Show Up for 'Barbie' Premiere in Gorgeous Pink Outfits (Photo Credits: Twitter)

‘Barbie’ movie premiere is the hottest trend that’s setting the internet on fire! As the highly anticipated Greta Gerwig’s movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, gears up for its grand release on July 21, 2023, the excitement surrounding it is off the charts. But that’s not all - the latest viral craze, ‘me showing up to the Barbie movie premiere,’ is taking the online world by storm. People from all walks of life are jumping on the bandwagon, sharing their wildest and wackiest outfits for this imaginary red carpet extravaganza.

Forget the ordinary, because this trend is all about unleashing their inner fashion diva and bringing the laughter along! While we’ve seen some jaw-dropping looks, including the likes of Hailey Bieber, it’s the Desi twist that has everyone rolling on the floor with laughter. That’s because Indians have taken this trend to a whole new level, infusing it with their own hilarious characterisations and sharing funny images of Indian stars in pink outfits.

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘She’s Everything, He’s Just Ken’: Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling’s ‘Barbie’ Sparks Cheeky Memes

Whether it’s Govinda’s uproarious antics in a pink suit or the impeccable style of Poo in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,’ this trend has it all!

Advertisement

In another ‘Barbie’ related trend that was once called Barbiecore, being a Barbie girl was easier than ever before, and hotter too. Hot pink was everywhere, adorning everyone, and, of course, Barbie played a significant role in it. The rise of vibrant pink on red carpets, in stores, and on Instagram feeds were officially referred to as Barbiecore.

top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara, Kartik Resume SatyaPrem Ki Katha Promotions Post Wedding Pic Hiccup; YAY For Good Marketing?
  • Alia Bhatt Gives New Life To The Chiffon Saree Era Of Bollywood With Her RARKPK Style | Trend Alert
  • Rashmika Mandanna Teases Ranbir Kapoor | Sidharth's 'Yodha' Delayed? | SRK Congratulates 'Baby' KJo
  • Prabhas Staring At Consecutive Flops Amid 'Adipurush' Backlash | Can The Film Survive The Storm?

    • Also Read: Barbie Doll With Down Syndrome Introduced for Kids and it’s Giving Everyone Hope

    It had celebrities and individuals sporting Barbie-themed colours, rocking bubblegum pink outfits with an ’80s twist, featuring angular yet hyper-feminine designs. That’s precisely what “Barbiecore" aimed to embody.

    Follow us on

    first published: June 20, 2023, 12:08 IST
    last updated: June 20, 2023, 12:08 IST
    Read More