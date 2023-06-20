Poo in 'K3G', Govinda: Indians Hilariously Show Up for 'Barbie' Premiere in Gorgeous Pink Outfits

‘Barbie’ movie premiere is the hottest trend that’s setting the internet on fire! As the highly anticipated Greta Gerwig’s movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, gears up for its grand release on July 21, 2023, the excitement surrounding it is off the charts. But that’s not all - the latest viral craze, ‘me showing up to the Barbie movie premiere,’ is taking the online world by storm. People from all walks of life are jumping on the bandwagon, sharing their wildest and wackiest outfits for this imaginary red carpet extravaganza.

Forget the ordinary, because this trend is all about unleashing their inner fashion diva and bringing the laughter along! While we’ve seen some jaw-dropping looks, including the likes of Hailey Bieber, it’s the Desi twist that has everyone rolling on the floor with laughter. That’s because Indians have taken this trend to a whole new level, infusing it with their own hilarious characterisations and sharing funny images of Indian stars in pink outfits.

Whether it’s Govinda’s uproarious antics in a pink suit or the impeccable style of Poo in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,’ this trend has it all!

In another ‘Barbie’ related trend that was once called Barbiecore, being a Barbie girl was easier than ever before, and hotter too. Hot pink was everywhere, adorning everyone, and, of course, Barbie played a significant role in it. The rise of vibrant pink on red carpets, in stores, and on Instagram feeds were officially referred to as Barbiecore.