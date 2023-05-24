Popular YouTuber Armaan Malik Opens Up About Chain Snatching Incident

YouTuber Armaan Malik is known for his vibrant personality and entertaining videos. The YouTuber frequently shares every aspect of his life including daily activities through his videos. He has been generating buzz ever since he announced the pregnancies of his wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. In a life filled with the joyous arrival of little ones, Armaan Malik has encountered a distressing incident. Armaan revealed that two individuals snatched his gold chain. This incident took place when Armaan was returning from his gym. The men, who were on a bike, started following him when he left the gym premises.

Explaining the incident in his vlog, Armaan said that one of them approached him and asked for directions to the mall, but instead, they forcefully took his chain and fled the scene. “Hum gym se jesa hi bahar nikla, 2 young se ldka the, dono lag re the office ke ladke hai. Ek ne sheesha khulwaya or merese pucha ki yahi pe koi mall hai kya aas pass. Fir sheesha neecha karke chain snatch kar liya. (As I stepped out of the mall, two men, who seemed like office goers, asked him to help them with the direction to a mall. The moment I rolled down the window, the person quickly snatched the chain)," Armaan said.

Armaan Malik also showed the injury marks on his neck. He added that both Payal Malik and Kritika Malik were shocked to hear the news.

Armaan Malik and Payal Malik got married in 2011. The couple has a son named Chirayu Malik. Later, in 2018, Armaan also married Payal’s best friend, Kritika Malik. Despite the unusual circumstances surrounding their relationship, Payal and Kritika share a strong bond.

Armaan and Payal joyfully announced the arrival of their twins on April 26, 2023, eliciting a flood of positive comments on their social media posts. On the other hand, Kritika also welcomed a baby boy named Zaid Malik into their loving family on April 6, 2023.