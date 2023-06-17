Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Prabhas' Adipurush Is Reminding Internet Of Shah Rukh Khan's Ra.One; Here's Why

Although Adipurush opened to a great response at the box office, many viewers were disappointed with the poor VFX work.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 12:53 IST

New Delhi, India

Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan’s starrer Adipurush hit the theatres and the audience reviews do not appear to be so promising. While many have expressed disappointment for the poor depiction of Lord Rama’s era with improper dialogues, moviegoers are also calling out the craptastic VFX work of the epic mythological actioner. Meanwhile, multiple fans have flooded Twitter with hilarious memes to express their disappointment. Here’s a quick glimpse of what fans are sharing online:

A section of Twitteratis began praising Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One, explaining it had a much better VFX work than Adipurush. Comparing the two movies, a user joked, “When people brutally trolled SRK and Ra.One for his immense hard work and mind-blowing VFX, they deserve a movie like Adipursh. Ps - When you get the best, you don’t realize its value until the worst arrives."

Another agreed, “Adipurush ke nam pe temple run banane k liye shukriya (Thanks for making a temple run game in the guise of Adipurush). Ra.One can beat Adipursh still if released now."

One more highlighted the difference in both the movie’s budget, “Finally it took a 500 cr Adipursh for Ra.One to get its due credit."

Moviegoers responded by literally flexing the brilliant VFX work in Ra.One

Another section used hilarious movie dialogue to poke fun at the movie. One came from a retro Amitabh Bachchan’s film, “Aisi kya mazburi thi bete ki tumhe ye sab karna pada."

Another dialogue theorizes what Prabhas might say to director Om Raut, “Aur kitna beizzat karwaoge beta."

A few also made fun of the hairstyles and cringe dialogues used in the movie. “Modern hair-cuts, tattoos, cheap animations, and cringe dialogues. Adipurush is an All India TikTok association meeting," said one.

Another joined the bandwagon using a funny photo.

A user highlighted the poor depiction of Ravan in the movie with a “Lakh buraiya thi mujhme pair main chapri nahi tha," meme.

    • Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is based on the holy Hindu epic Ramayana, where Lord Ram wages war against the demon king of Lanka, to punish him for abducting his wife. The movie which also stars Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in pivotal roles, was released on Friday, June 16.

