Pregnant Teen Plugs Phone Into Charger After Bath, Dies From Electrocution

A 9-month pregnant teenager lost her life while attempting to charge her phone. This tragic incident occurred in the Monte Castelo neighbourhood of Campina Grande, Brazil, where Jennifer Karolayne, a 17-year-old pregnant girl, was electrocuted when she tried to charge her phone just after taking a bath.

According to The Sun, the unfortunate event occurred shortly after Jennifer Karolayne had taken a bath. As she stepped out of the bath, she sought to charge her phone using an extension cord. But what should have been a mundane task turned into a devastating and fatal accident. This incident, which took place within the walls of her own home, also resulted in the loss of her unborn child. She was nine months pregnant.

Jennifer Karolayne’s husband, who witnessed the tragedy unfold, recalled the incident. He described hearing a sudden alarming noise followed by his wife’s distressing scream, only to find her lifeless body on the floor. In his attempt to assist her, he too suffered an electric shock, as reported by the portal.

Chief Ramirison Pedro, from the Campina Grande Homicide Police Station, said that the incident is being categorized as an accidental occurrence. He further emphasized that despite this classification, a thorough investigation of the case will continue, as per a report by The Sun.