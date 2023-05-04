Presenting '3 AM Wali Maggie' With Lots Of Spices And Vegetables

Trends :Salman KhanViral VideoDavid BeckhamKritika MalikBengaluru Sale Fight
This woman selling '3 Am Wali Maggi' is bringing foodies' dream into reality.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 18:12 IST

Delhi, India

This vendor sells a plate of Maggi at Rs 50. (Photo: Instagram)
This vendor sells a plate of Maggi at Rs 50. (Photo: Instagram)

Attention Maggi lovers! Your cravings are about to be satisfied with a new hotspot that has become the talk of the town. Thanks to the food blogger ‘Flavours of Lucknow’ on Instagram, who has introduced us to Zeeshan Maggie Point - a hidden gem run by a young woman in Lucknow. If you’re looking for hot and steamy Maggi to satisfy your hunger pangs, this spot is your go-to destination, especially for those late-night cravings or quick snack fixes.

In a mouth-watering clip shared on social media, the user recounted their experience of indulging in a hot and spicy bowl of Maggi, loaded with vegetables and butter, at a local eatery. The “midnight 3 Am Wali" Maggi costs Rs 50, according to the post. The dish seems to have made a lasting impression, as the user asked if anyone else had tried it near the KgMc area in Lucknow.

The video of a local Maggi vendor has taken social media by storm, amassing over 4 lakh views in just a week. While fusion dishes have been the trend lately, the simple yet heartwarming appeal of the vendor has won the hearts of many. Some users in the comment section shared their love for the dish and wrote, “At least someone is there who’s doing beautiful justice with maggi."

Another wrote, “I can never get bored of Maggie."

Another complimented the unique cooking style, “Instead of Kadhai they use Tawa to prepare it, it tastes different and nice."

Earlier, a Pakistani-based food page made everyone cringe hard after sharing a video of a shop selling Burger Paan. Along with a few usual ingredients, the shop owner, goes on to add, dry fruits, chocolates and barfi on top of a betel leaf. Later, he uses fresh cream.

In past too, there have been several instances of individuals gaining popularity for creating unconventional food items that were never thought possible. From Momos Aloo Patty and Fanta Maggie to Rasgulla Chaat, Mouth Freshener Dosa, Missal Idli, Oreo Pakoda, and many more, these unique food creations have caught the attention of foodies across the globe. Whether you love them or hate them, one thing is for sure – you can’t ignore them.

