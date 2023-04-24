Presenting Camila Cabello's Havana With Mesmerising Carnatic Twist

American Singer Camila Cabello’s chart-topping hit, Havana, has been inescapable for the past few years. From radio stations to shopping malls, the song seems to be everywhere. However, US-based singer and songwriter Hrishi has taken it to the next level by infusing the pop hit with Carnatic music. Hrishi’s fusion mix cover of Havana is a treat for music lovers, combining the R&B beats of the original with traditional Carnatic music elements. The fusion is so seamless that it’s almost impossible to believe that these two genres of music could come together so well. The cover has been making waves on social media and has garnered attention from none other than Camila Cabello herself. Hrishi took to Instagram to share his now-viral cover and was thrilled to discover that the singer had shared his rendition. “Can’t believe Camila Cabello shared this," he wrote.

This is not the first time that Havana has been given a new twist. Many artists have put their own spin on the pop song, but Hrishi’s Carnatic mix is definitely one of the most unique and impressive renditions. It’s not hard to imagine why social media users are so fascinated with this cover and love every second of it. “This actually gives me goosebumps," wrote an Instagram user.

“I am obsessed with this. I literally heard it 20+ times now. Will continue probably until I go to sleep now," read another comment.

A user commented, “Chills. Can’t wait to show this to my mom a million times! Great job."

This is not the only musically gifted individual making waves on the internet. One such example of ingenuity is a viral video from nine years ago of a man who plays music with buckets instead of a traditional drum set. In the video, the man is seen sitting on a bucket on a street corner, surrounded by empty paint buckets of various sizes and drumsticks in hand. He skillfully plays different beats on the buckets and creates a bass by managing a bucket with his feet. The man then gradually removes the buckets while playing, leaving just one at the end of his performance. The people around him are thoroughly entertained and amazed by his talent, dropping money into a small paint bucket placed nearby.

The video has gone viral again, proving that skill doesn’t require expensive equipment to be showcased. It’s clear that true talent shines through, no matter the medium.

