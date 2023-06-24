Presenting, Hajmola Chai With A Banarasi Twist — Will You Try It?

For a lot of us, our day commences with a hot cup of tea. There is no dearth of chai lovers in our country, and it is arguably the go-to-beverages for every season and situation. How would you react if we were to tell you that another interesting video of a bizarre food experiment is doing rounds on social media? The video, which has surfaced on Instagram, featured a street vendor selling Banarasi Hajmola Chai to all the tea lovers out there.

A food vlogger recently took to the photo-sharing app and posted a clip of a street vendor from Assi Ghat, Banaras. In the video, the vendor can be seen selling Hajmola Chai to the people. However, this is not your usual tea, it is a strange concoction of tea and Hajmola, and this unique combination is what is making the clip go viral on the internet. The video opens with the vendor picking up a few glasses and pouring one spoonful of sugar into each one of them. He later adds mint, black tea, ginger, and lemon to the glasses. Last but not least, the vendor adds crushed Hajmola to the tea and offers it to the customers.

How Netizens react to the Hajmola Chai