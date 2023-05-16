Presenting, RCB As Avengers - Virat Kohli Is Iron Man And Can You Guess Thor?

The euphoria of watching Marvel superheroes on big screens always manages to pull fans to the theatres. Just how the euphoria of watching IPL (Indian Premier League) brings cricket lovers to stadiums or makes them glued to their television screens. But have you ever imagined what a crossover between cricket and Marvel would look like? Well, the Royal Challengers Bangalore fan did, and it has garnered massive traction on social media. In a viral Twitter thread, the team’s fan shared which superhero title should be given to RCB players if they were to star in an Avengers film.

From Iron Man, and Hulk to Thor, multiple Marvel magnates got a special mention in the post. It starts with Captain Faf Du Plessis who is denoted as Captain America, probably because of the title. Virat Kohli is denoted as Iron Man for being the face of the team and because of his rich all-like aura. Player Glen Maxwell earns the title of Hulk owing to his smashing batting and bowling prowess. Dinesh Kartik is labelled the ultimate striker just like Quicksilver, while bowler Wanindu Hasaranga gets the place of Hawkeye for being the team’s expert marksman.

Notably, player Will Jacks was ruled out of IPL after suffering an injury and to make a genius reference he was given the title of Thor, the superhero who made an exit from the Marvel world. A former team player AB de Villiers got a special mention with a special edited photograph of Iron Man holding Captain America’s shield and Thor’s mystical hammer Mjolnir. Check out the viral thread here:

With more than ninety thousand views, a barrage of Twitter users started calling the thread as ‘classic’ and ‘great’. However, a few didn’t find the references accurate. “Will Jack and Faf matches exactly, others (blank)."

A section went on to add suggestions of their own. “Harshal is Nebula," said one.

Another added, “Maxi for Wolverine cuz his hairy arms and aggressive style."

A few also took a hilarious jibe at the team. One said, “At least Avengers won."

One more joined, “Jokes apart. Kitni trophies jeeti hai abhi tak in fake avengers ne (How many trophies have these fake Avengers won so far)?"

On the points table, RBC is currently in the fifth position with six victories in 12 matches. The team needs to win their remaining league matches of the season to secure a place in the playoffs.