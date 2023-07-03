Presenting, Veg Fish And Veg Butter Chicken— Yes, You Read That Right

In a world of ever-changing dietary preferences, the culinary industry is trying its best to cater to the demands for innovative plant-based alternatives to meat. With an increasing number of individuals adopting vegetarian and vegan lifestyles, the quest for plant-based versions of traditional meat-based dishes has skyrocketed. A video showcasing an eatery has garnered attention for its offerings of vegetarian meat that resemble the taste of non-vegetarian food. The food outlet serves vegetarian fish and vegetarian butter chicken among other meat items.

The video featured a renowned food vlogger Gaurav Wasan exploring a shop where vendors specialise in crafting vegetarian versions with meat-infused flavours. The shopkeeper demonstrated the creation of vegetarian pomfret fish, using plant-based meat that promises an authentic taste. The clip also showcased the meticulous process of preparing vegetarian tandoori chicken and vegetarian mutton korma, both of which were entirely meat-free.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video here:

Sharing the post on his Instagram handle, Gaurav Wasan wrote, “शुद्ध शाकाहारी (Pure vegetarian) fish and butter chicken, will you try this?" The food outlet is named Tandoori Hut and is located in Faridabad, as per the post’s caption.

The outlet’s distinctive idea of combining vegetarian dishes with non-vegetarian flavours sparked discussions among social media users who expressed their opinions in the comment section.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Ye toh all over India milna chahiye. Animal cruelty rokne ka best option (This should be accessible globally. It’s the best option to stop animal cruelty)."

Advertisement

A comment read, “Ye to acha ha (This is good) with a red heart emoticon."