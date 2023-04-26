Priya Malik Describes 'Seven Stages' of Sufi Ishq in This Viral Video, Gets Brutally Trolled

Bigg Boss fame Priya Malik performs slam poetry and many of her pieces have gone viral in the past. There have been instances when she has been brutally roasted for these pieces. Now, an interview of Priya which has gone viral shows her describing the “seven stages" of Sufi ishq. Twitter user ‘Saloni’ uploaded the video on her Twitter handle as she wrote, “Am I the only one who finds this extremely cringe? She just used some Urdu words with their translations & the guy also plays along as if something very intellectually stirring is being discussed. Funny imo."

In the video, Priya can be heard saying, “Pyaar is a stage and ishq is the destination." On hearing this, the interviewer asks her the difference between the two and this is when she begins to explain the seven stages of sufi ishq which has the viewers cringe. Here is the viral video:

“Not just cringe but superdumb & annoying. It’s insane she’s gotten so popular like Soupy Kaur," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Love never happens the way she is saying or people plan, it’s not some degree that one has to first graduate then post graduate and then PhD and finally he will be placed. Nothing happens the way she mentioned, it’s unexplainable, it’s beyond words and definitely not this."

“Just did some direct translations of URDU words, made to look like some great philosophical explanation. . Some things to bear when anyone wants to blurt out on podcasts," wrote another person.



