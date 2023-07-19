Priyanka Chopra Trolled For Revealing Her First Celeb Crush, Fans Say 'Trying Too Hard to Be American'

Priyanka Chopra is being brutally told after an old video of her revealing her first celeb crush went viral. The video is from when the actress answered 10 super hot questions for the Grazia magazine. In the video, the actress has shared special details with her fans. She can be seen talking about her “first celebrity crush". In the video, the actress can be heard saying, “Tupac was probably my first big celebrity crush." She further goes on to reveal that she may have worn black for 20 days after he died.

The 20-second-long video did not sit that well with people online. Many claimed that Priyanka is trying “too hard" to be an American. “Really, I felt like a widow. He was like my big crush when I was in 8th or 9th grade," Priyanka further mentions.

Here is the viral video:

“She is not real, trying too hard to be american. You cant convince me that a desi girl wanting to be an actor in bollywood had Tupac as her first crush. Bruh what?" wrote a Reddit user. Another person mentioned, “Back when she did 73 questions with Vogue, she tried to cash in on the Beyonce Lemonade era and said she always carries hot sauce in her bag. It felt like she was trying too hard to be relatable to americans," mentioned another person. “There she goes again..trying to out -American every American living in US. Kind of embarrassing, to be honest," commented another Reddit user.