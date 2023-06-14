Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » In Priyanka's Liverpool Album, Daughter Maltie And Her Bulgari Bag Steal The Show

In Priyanka's Liverpool Album, Daughter Maltie And Her Bulgari Bag Steal The Show

Malti was carrying a Bulgari Serpenti Forever Crossbody Bag, crafted with exquisite detail and a stunning pastel-green hue.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 19:55 IST

Delhi, India

Malti playing with her Rs 2.45 lakh handbag.(Credits: Instagram)
Malti playing with her Rs 2.45 lakh handbag.(Credits: Instagram)

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, the daughter of global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and musician Nick Jonas, is bound to be showered with love. Not just by her parents but by the internet alike. With her charming presence and heart-melting moments captured on the camera in her few appearances, Malti has managed to capture the attention and affection of millions. But now she has become the envy of the internet and it is all thanks to her parents’ gift. It is not just your everyday present. Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared some adorable family pictures on her Instagram handle. It featured her husband Nick Jonas and other family members like her daughter and mother. Amidst all those sweet photographs, one particular snapshot stole the spotlight. In the photo, Malti was seen sporting a luxurious handbag that left everyone in awe. She was seen sitting in a high chair, playing with the little bag that was kept on the table in front of her.

It has been reported by Scoop Whoop that the handbag she was carrying is worth a staggering Rs 2.45 lakh. The Bulgari Serpenti Forever Crossbody Bag, with its exquisite craftsmanship and elegant design, is a true symbol of luxury. Made with high-quality calf leather and adorned with the iconic serpent head closure, this bag is a testament to Bulgari’s unparalleled craftsmanship and timeless style. What made Malti’s bag even more captivating was its stunning pastel-green hue, adding a touch of sophistication to her ensemble.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Malti’s fashion statement at such a young age has ignited a wave of admiration and curiosity among the fans and followers of Priyanka Chopra. Many have also been left talking about the toddler’s earrings after catching a glimpse of her adorable accessory. The picture has since garnered a tremendous response, with fans pouring in their love and admiration for the adorable little fashionista. And it wasn’t just her bag and earrings that had the comment section talking. “The little PC is growing fast," a comment read.

“Baby girl is so adorable… Enjoying her summertime," another comment read.

“Malti Marie looking very cute," a user wrote.

top videos
  • Adipurush Set For Release | Will Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Film Go Beyond Sentiments To Be A Good Watch?
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Vicky Kaushal Shares A Loved Up Picture With Wife, Katrina Kaif; VicKat Fans Are In Awe
  • Siddhant, Navya On Movie Date | Kaushals Wish Sharvari On B'day | Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Team Up
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • A comment read, “Those little earrings."

    As Malti Marie Chopra Jonas continues to charm the world with her delightful presence, her stylish appearances are setting new benchmarks on the Internet. With her doting parents by her side, it is evident that Malti is growing up in an environment that embraces both talent and style.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 14, 2023, 18:02 IST
    last updated: June 14, 2023, 19:55 IST
    Read More