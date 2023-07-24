'Problem With The World': Kolkata Cafe’s ‘Wrong’ Motivational Quotes Have Twitter Amused

Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
This cafe in Kolkata has the most 'wrong' motivational quotes featured on its walls and it has netizens amused.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 16:09 IST

New Delhi, India

Kolkata Cafe’s ‘Wrong’ Motivational Quotes Have Twitter Amused. (Image: Twitter/@VandanaJain_)
An image which is currently doing rounds on social media is from a cafe in Kolkata and it features, what has been deemed as, a ‘wrong’ motivational quote. Twitter user ‘Vandana Jain’ took to the micro blogging site and shared an image from ‘Irish House’ in Kolkata. The image features a wall which has a quote written in order to make people drink more. The image, since being uploaded, garnered a lot of attention on social media and it has people in splits.

“Alcohol may be man’s worst enemy, but the bible says love your enemy," reads the quote. Right behind this wall is another one which features another quote. It goes like, “The problem with the world is that everyone is a few drinks behind."

Here, have a look at the viral image:

“In a way it’s true, your mind remembers your enemy more than one you love sometimes when its caught up in a loop," wrote a Twitter user. Since being uploaded, the image has gathered over 3.8K views.

    Meanwhile, earlier, ‘Cafe Positive’ in Kolkata garnered attention for all the right reasons. Child rights activist Dr Kallol Ghosh started this cafe. It is run by staff members who are all HIV-positive. Speaking to News18, Dr Ghosh explained that it has been his dream to start an initiative with persons diagnosed with HIV after they turned 18 years of age. His cafe is a platform where HIV-positive people serve drinks and food. “This is the first time that HIV positive people are running such a beautiful cafeteria in the heart of Kolkata," he said. Dr Ghosh and company also have an aim of opening over 30 such cafeterias all across the country and have shortlisted 800 people for training.

    first published: July 24, 2023, 16:07 IST
    last updated: July 24, 2023, 16:09 IST
