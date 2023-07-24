'Problem With The World': Kolkata Cafe’s ‘Wrong’ Motivational Quotes Have Twitter Amused

An image which is currently doing rounds on social media is from a cafe in Kolkata and it features, what has been deemed as, a ‘wrong’ motivational quote. Twitter user ‘Vandana Jain’ took to the micro blogging site and shared an image from ‘Irish House’ in Kolkata. The image features a wall which has a quote written in order to make people drink more. The image, since being uploaded, garnered a lot of attention on social media and it has people in splits.

“Alcohol may be man’s worst enemy, but the bible says love your enemy," reads the quote. Right behind this wall is another one which features another quote. It goes like, “The problem with the world is that everyone is a few drinks behind."

Here, have a look at the viral image:

“In a way it’s true, your mind remembers your enemy more than one you love sometimes when its caught up in a loop," wrote a Twitter user. Since being uploaded, the image has gathered over 3.8K views.